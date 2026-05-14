Adam Peaty's latest triumph comes with heartbreaking fallout for family

The three time Olympic champion has previously won four Commonwealth gold medals and three silver

Adam Peaty is set to compete at the Commonwealth Games in July, hoping to add another feather to his cap by winning medals at four consecutive events.

However, this time he will compete under his married name-a move that could come as a major blow to his family, as the remaining ties connecting him to his immediate family will reportedly cut this summer through the use of his new double-barrelled surname.

It will mark his first major sporting event since tying the knot with influencer Holly Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, in a grand ceremony at Bath Abbey on December 27. He will compete as Adam Ramsay-Peaty.

Saying ‘I do’ at Bath Abbey, Adam disinvited all of his family – including his once-beloved mother Caroline – aside from his sister Bethany, who was a bridesmaid.

Commenting on his involvement, the swimmer - at 31 the oldest member of Team England - said: 'Being selected to represent your country is always an honour, and there is something special about a home Commonwealth Games.

'The event also marks a significant milestone in my international career, which began in Glasgow 12 years ago at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

'I'm particularly excited to compete in Glasgow this summer as I know everyone will come together to make it a brilliant occasion.'

Peaty sealed his place at the Commonwealth Games after winning the 100 metre breaststroke at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships in April.

The three time Olympic champion has previously won four Commonwealth gold medals and three silvers, having made his debut at the event in 2014.