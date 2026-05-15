 
Geo News

Lainey Wilson shares wedding photos with new hubby after getting 'hitched'

The country singer, 33, and Devlin 'Duck' Hodges, 30, tie the knot in a cave wedding one year after engagement
By
Maryam Ansar
|

Published May 15, 2026

Lainey Wilson shares wedding photos with new hubby after getting &apos;hitched&apos;
The newlyweds first met and began dating in 2021

Lainey Wilson has tied the knot with Devlin “Duck” Hodges in a beautiful cave wedding.

A year after announcing their engagement, the country singer walked down the aisle with the former NFL star on Sunday, May 10, in an intimate ceremony at the Ruskin Cave in Tennessee. The newlyweds later shared wedding photographs in a joint Instagram post captioned, “we’re hitched!”

The post was set to Wilson’s song Yesterday, All Day, Every Day from her 2024 album, Whirlwind.

Lainey Wilson wedding venue

The couple chose the Ruskin Cave as the venue for their wedding after discovering it while driving through Tennessee backroads.

Speaking to Vogue, she gushed about the location, “You could hear the water trickling down and birds singing, and we had a nice spring breeze.”

Instagram / Lainey Wilson
Instagram / Lainey Wilson
Instagram / Lainey Wilson
Instagram / Lainey Wilson

Wilson revealed she arrived at the venue in a horse-drawn carriage, before walking down the aisle near the mouth of the cave.

Lainey Wilson wedding dress

Wilson walked down the aisle in a custom Oscar de la Renta dress featuring white cherry blossoms along the neckline and scattered throughout the dress.

Instagram / Lainey Wilson
Instagram / Lainey Wilson

“The cherry blossom represents living in the moment, and that’s exactly what we did,” the Grammy-winner told Vogue.

The dress, which Wilson described as her “dream dress,” was also embellished with 20,000 bugle beads and crystals.

Who is Lainey Wilson’s husband?

Wilson, 33, began dating Hodges, 30, in 2021 after meeting through mutual friends in Nashville.

Known fondly as Duck, Hodges played professional football for the Pittsburgh Steelers for two years before announcing his retirement in 2022.

He then took an interest in real estate and is the founder of Club Country. 

Kodak Black faces new charges weeks after MDMA case
Kodak Black faces new charges weeks after MDMA case
Gracie Abrams drops new single 'Hit the Wall' ahead of upcoming album
Gracie Abrams drops new single 'Hit the Wall' ahead of upcoming album
Taylor Swift drops another million-dollar look as wedding rumours swirl
Taylor Swift drops another million-dollar look as wedding rumours swirl
Vernon Kay tops BBC radio ratings amid split from Tess Daly
Vernon Kay tops BBC radio ratings amid split from Tess Daly
Ariel Winter confirms she and Luke Benward secretly broke up last year
Ariel Winter confirms she and Luke Benward secretly broke up last year
Nicole Kidman sparks backlash after fans notice major change
Nicole Kidman sparks backlash after fans notice major change
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding guest list surprise addition
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding guest list surprise addition
Claudine Longet dies: Meet singer, actress who shot Olympian Spider Sabich
Claudine Longet dies: Meet singer, actress who shot Olympian Spider Sabich