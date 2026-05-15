Lainey Wilson shares wedding photos with new hubby after getting 'hitched'

The newlyweds first met and began dating in 2021

Lainey Wilson has tied the knot with Devlin “Duck” Hodges in a beautiful cave wedding.

A year after announcing their engagement, the country singer walked down the aisle with the former NFL star on Sunday, May 10, in an intimate ceremony at the Ruskin Cave in Tennessee. The newlyweds later shared wedding photographs in a joint Instagram post captioned, “we’re hitched!”

The post was set to Wilson’s song Yesterday, All Day, Every Day from her 2024 album, Whirlwind.

Lainey Wilson wedding venue

The couple chose the Ruskin Cave as the venue for their wedding after discovering it while driving through Tennessee backroads.

Speaking to Vogue, she gushed about the location, “You could hear the water trickling down and birds singing, and we had a nice spring breeze.”

Instagram / Lainey Wilson

Instagram / Lainey Wilson

Wilson revealed she arrived at the venue in a horse-drawn carriage, before walking down the aisle near the mouth of the cave.

Lainey Wilson wedding dress

Wilson walked down the aisle in a custom Oscar de la Renta dress featuring white cherry blossoms along the neckline and scattered throughout the dress.

Instagram / Lainey Wilson

“The cherry blossom represents living in the moment, and that’s exactly what we did,” the Grammy-winner told Vogue.

The dress, which Wilson described as her “dream dress,” was also embellished with 20,000 bugle beads and crystals.

Who is Lainey Wilson’s husband?

Wilson, 33, began dating Hodges, 30, in 2021 after meeting through mutual friends in Nashville.

Known fondly as Duck, Hodges played professional football for the Pittsburgh Steelers for two years before announcing his retirement in 2022.

He then took an interest in real estate and is the founder of Club Country.