Elon Musk's son Lil X goes viral for handmade Chinese tiger bag

Lil X, Elon Musk’s son, sends the internet into a frenzy during President Trump's China visit.

The 6-year-old son, commonly referred to as X, set the internet on fire after a recent visit to Beijing when he was seen holding a traditional Chinese hand-embroidered tiger-head bag.

When X’s snaps carrying a Chinese handmade tiger-shaped bag while making an entrance alongside his father, Elon Musk, surfaced online, they went viral in no time, with netizens appraising the style of a youngster.

The teen was spotted at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Shen Shiwei, a Chinese journalist, reposted Elon Musk's post on X (formerly Twitter).

Elon Musk shared the post on May 14, while captioning it, “My son is learning Mandarin."

For the unversed, Mandarin is the official language of China.

After the post went viral, online sleuths started digging for each and every detail X was holding onto on his shoulder.

As per the Xinhua News Agency, an official news distribution organization in China, the bag is designed by a creative team based in Guilin, Guangxi.

The outlet, while citing the brand manager, reported that sales of the tiger-head bag have multiplied from the afternoon of May 14.

The brand described the design as inspired by a traditional tiger-head doll, a cultural element that is associated with China’s cultural heritage.

Each bag is stitched by artists, which takes up to a week to complete the product.

According to multiple local media reports that highlight that the brand was founded 19 years ago by Liu Siwei, a local Guilin native who inherited the art of embroidery from her mother before going to an art school.

She then went on to establish her own brand under Taobao in an effort to promote designs that combined local culture with modern aesthetic trends.