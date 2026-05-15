Taylor Swift scores big win with film award for 'End of an Era' documentary

Taylor Swift is making her mark in the visual media industry alongside the music industry, as she continues to dabble in the different mediums of arts.

The 36-year-old pop superstar achieved critical and commercial acclaim with her End of an Era documentary released in December 2025.

To mark the impact of the documentary's success, the Grammy winner was awarded with the best Streaming Documentary 2026 at the BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards.

West Dylan Thordson, who composed the docuseries was credited for the milestone.

The Opalite hitmaker is reportedly up for consideration for the 2026 Emmy Awards, with screenings happening around in New York City for voting.

Swift has previously earned a Rotten Tomatoes Golden Tomato Award back in 2021 for her Miss Americana documentary.

The Eras Tour performer has clearly earned her place in the industry and is rumoured to be working on a screenplay which she is working on with renowned cinematagraphers.