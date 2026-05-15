Liam Payne's girlfriend flaunts toned physique in steamy spa photoshoot

Cassidy and Payne were first seen together in October 2022

Kate Cassidy looked drop dead gorgeous in a steamy avatar, as she showed off her slim, toned figure in a tiny bikini pictures shared on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old influencer appeared in her element awhile enjoying a spa visit, leaving fans in awe as she posed in a black and white striped two piece, as she accessorised with a pair of glasses.

Kate, who was in a relationship with Liam Payne before his death in October 2024, showed off her toned physique from every angle. She was seen relaxing on a lounger before sharing a glimpse of the thong style bikini bottoms from behind.

In a final shot, Kate filmed herself writing the numbers '444', which is her and Liam's angel number, on the condensation in the glass.

It comes after she revealed that she she is “ready to date again,” and even went on a double date.

However, she emphasised that she will “always love” the former One Direction star.

“I’m ready to start dating again. It’s been a year and a half now since Liam passed away,” said Cassidy. “I think that love after loss is a big chapter within your grief journey.”

Two days later, she uploaded another video capturing her look for a mystery double date.

Cassidy and Payne were first seen together in October 2022 and were still dating when the singer tragically fell from a third-floor balcony and passed away on October 16, 2024.