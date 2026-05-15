Katie Price sparks buzz with cryptic love posts as she removes wedding ring

Price, 47, removed her wedding ring as she joined son Harvey for a photo on Thursday

Katie Price continues to confuse fans about what she is up to after being left disappointed when her husband, Lee Andrews, failed to make it to UK.

The couple were set to make their first joint TV interview on Good Morning Britain, but Lee failed to arrive in the UK despite earlier claims he would be there, leaving the mum-of-five to face the cameras alone.

Following the public embarrassment, Katie expressed her frustration and confessed she felt massively let down as she appeared in a new episode of the Katie Price Show with her sister Sophie.

Amid the drama surrounding Lee's absence, the former model shared a cryptic post t featuring two lovers locked in an embrace.

Captioning the post, she wrote: 'He's like all the love I've ever poured into the world finally found its way back to me, wrapped in human form.

Price's words, however, form part of a popular quote that frequently appears on various social media platforms and ends with the line: 'He is the universe’s apology for all that I’ve endured.'

Meanwhile, Katie has also shared the voice note which Lee had sent her in which he said: 'He is trying I know you are worried about things.'

Katie captioned the post: 'Patience is a virtue love you too hubby.'

It comes after Price, 47, removed her wedding ring as she joined son Harvey for a photo on Thursday, shortly after slamming her absent husband for scrapping a planned reunion in the United Kingdom.