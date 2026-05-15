Drake’s ‘Habbiti’ era reveal has fans calling this his softest era

Drake apparently looked at the music industry calendar and decided: why drop one album when you can emotionally overwhelm everyone with three?

In a surprise announcement that sent fans sprinting to streaming apps and group chats, the rapper revealed he’s releasing not one, not two, but three albums at midnight on Friday, May 15.

And while titles like Iceman and Maid of Honour already sparked curiosity, it was Habibti that instantly took over social media.

What does Habibti actually mean?

The word comes from Arabic and is commonly used as a term of endearment toward a woman. Pronounced ha-beeb-tee, it roughly translates to “my love,” “my darling,” or “my dear.”

The masculine version is “Habibi” — a word Drake fans probably just learned five minutes ago before confidently tweeting about it.

Naturally, the internet has already declared this his “soft-launch heartbreak era.”

The triple release marks Drake’s first solo project rollout since For All the Dogs, and fans are convinced he’s entering a completely different vibe this time around – somewhere between luxury sadness and emotionally unavailable poetry.

And because this is Drake, there’s already controversy before the albums even land.

His leaked track 1 AM in Albany recently fueled speculation that he threw lyrical jabs at LeBron James, Kendrick Lamar, and J.Cole.

So yes, fans are preparing for feelings sneak disses, Instagram captions, and at least one song that will ruin somebody’s situation ship by Saturday morning.