 
Geo News

Drake's ‘Habbiti' era reveal has fans calling this his softest era

Drake’s ‘Habibti’ album title has everyone googling the meaning
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 15, 2026

Drake&apos;s ‘Habbiti&apos; era reveal has fans calling this his softest era
Drake’s ‘Habbiti’ era reveal has fans calling this his softest era

Drake apparently looked at the music industry calendar and decided: why drop one album when you can emotionally overwhelm everyone with three?

In a surprise announcement that sent fans sprinting to streaming apps and group chats, the rapper revealed he’s releasing not one, not two, but three albums at midnight on Friday, May 15.

And while titles like Iceman and Maid of Honour already sparked curiosity, it was Habibti that instantly took over social media.

What does Habibti actually mean?

The word comes from Arabic and is commonly used as a term of endearment toward a woman. Pronounced ha-beeb-tee, it roughly translates to “my love,” “my darling,” or “my dear.” 

The masculine version is “Habibi” — a word Drake fans probably just learned five minutes ago before confidently tweeting about it.

Naturally, the internet has already declared this his “soft-launch heartbreak era.”

The triple release marks Drake’s first solo project rollout since For All the Dogs, and fans are convinced he’s entering a completely different vibe this time around – somewhere between luxury sadness and emotionally unavailable poetry.

And because this is Drake, there’s already controversy before the albums even land.

His leaked track 1 AM in Albany recently fueled speculation that he threw lyrical jabs at LeBron James, Kendrick Lamar, and J.Cole.

So yes, fans are preparing for feelings sneak disses, Instagram captions, and at least one song that will ruin somebody’s situation ship by Saturday morning.

Taylor Swift fans find hidden code behind black-and-white wardrobe
Taylor Swift fans find hidden code behind black-and-white wardrobe
Why Katie Price believes every new romance will be different
Why Katie Price believes every new romance will be different
Lainey Wilson shares wedding photos with new hubby after getting 'hitched'
Lainey Wilson shares wedding photos with new hubby after getting 'hitched'
Nick Lachey breaks silence on mid air reunion with Jessica Simpson
Nick Lachey breaks silence on mid air reunion with Jessica Simpson
Lee Andrews goes silent as Katie Price demands proof he's coming to UK
Lee Andrews goes silent as Katie Price demands proof he's coming to UK
Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott Mathers arrested again days after court hearing
Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott Mathers arrested again days after court hearing
Kodak Black faces new charges weeks after MDMA case
Kodak Black faces new charges weeks after MDMA case
Gracie Abrams drops new single 'Hit the Wall' ahead of upcoming album
Gracie Abrams drops new single 'Hit the Wall' ahead of upcoming album