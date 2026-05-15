Why Katie Price believes every new romance will be different

Lee Andrews turned off his comments section after leaving wife Katie Price fuming by failing to travel to the UK

Katie Price's marriage to her new husband Lee Andrews, based in Dubai, has been the talk of the town since the couple wed in January 2026.

Since then, the former model has tried to balance her long-distance relationship by dividing her time between Dubai and the UK.

In fact, the couple were set to make their first joint TV interview on Good Morning Britain, but Lee failed to make it to UK despite earlier claims he would be there, leaving the mum-of-five to face the cameras alone.

Following the public embarrassment, Katie expressed her frustration and confessed she felt massively let down as she appeared in a new episode of the Katie Price Show with her sister Sophie.

Now, relationship expert Jo Hemmings has weighed in on why the TV personality is with the scam artist.

'Maybe Lee does have cash issues, she frequently comes back from the brink of bankruptcy, but she genuinely believes that while he may – like her – made the odd financial mistake, she can help him come back from that.

'She will not want to think he has deliberately scammed anybody, just slipped up or made an error of judgement but with the best of intentions.

'He was clearly attracted to her quickly, didn’t seem to judge her for past relationship or personal issues and they connected physically immediately.

'Katie gets drawn into that and believes that this time it will be different. Sadly, it never is – but her kindness and naivete allows her to keep making the same mistakes.

'I’d love to gently counsel her on changing these toxic behaviour patterns which come from a diminishing sense of self-esteem.

'She needed another fresh start and he was the right person at the right time in her eyes.'

Meanwhile, Lee Andrews turned off his comments section after leaving wife Katie Price fuming by failing to travel to the UK.

Despite her frustration, Katie insisted she still believes in Lee and is waiting for him to arrive in England to prove doubters wrong.