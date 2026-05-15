‘ICEMAN’ controversy grows as Drake lyric on BTS gets reaction from J hope, V

Drake has sparked a massive online conversation after referencing BTS in his new album ICEMAN.

The lyric appears in the song Make Them Cry where the 38-year-old rapper connects his long journey in music to the global success of the Korean group BTS.

Once the album dropped on May 15, that line quickly went viral on social media and caught the attention of fans around the world.

Many listeners started debating what the lyric really means, with some people thinking that Drake was showing respect to BTS and their global fame. Meanwhile, others feel that the line sounds like it is questioning or downplaying their success.

This disagreement, however, has kept the topic trending online for days.

BTS members V and j hope later reacted in a short Instagram video that added more attention to the situation.

In the clip, both of them are seen dancing to the song at first and when the lyric came up, they pause and look surprised before sharing a quick look at each other.

V also posted a simple question mark in the caption and tagged Drake’s official account, which made fans even more curious about their reaction.

After this, social media became full of mixed reactions, as many fans called it funny and lighthearted, while others said it was a subtle response to the lyric.