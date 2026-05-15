Hilary Duff credits Taylor Swift as key reason behind career comeback

Hilary Duff pays tribute to Taylor Swift for transforming music industry

Hilary Duff considers Taylor Swift to be one of the major motivations behind her own career comeback after taking a decade off to focus on her life and kids.

The 38-year-old pop superstar recently re-recorded her hit songs from the 2010s ahead of her Lucky Me tour, and her inspiration for the decision was the pop superstar, 36.

The Mature hitmaker praised Swift’s decision to re-record her music to be able to own her complete catalogue, which inspired many other artists to do the same, during her interview on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce.

When the host asked Duff about her decision to include her 2003 song Come Clean and 2005 song Wake Up’s re-recorded versions on the special edition for her album, Luck... or Something, the Lizzy McGuire alum said, "Well, I got to be honest with you. The whole Taylor of it all really set the bar for being like, 'No, here's how we're going to do this. Here's how this is going to go.' I actually called my versions 'Mine.'"

The Roommates songstress continued, "And then, I think the other reason was, I recorded those songs when I was like 14 years old. I had not a clue what I was doing. I had no technique... the Internet loves to remind me of this."

As for Swift, who is Kelce’s future sister-in-law, after a messy feud with her former manager and label in 2019, she took ownership of her early albums by re-recording them, and only last year was able to buy all the original versions back.