David Beckham hits new financial peak in landmark Rich List update

David Beckham has made history by becoming Britain’s first billionaire sportsman, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List for 2026.

The 51-year-old star’s combined wealth with his wife Victoria Beckham is now estimated at around 1.185 billion pounds, which places the couple among the richest sports related figures in the UK.

The list shows that Beckham is now second among UK sports wealthy names, with the top spot held by the family of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone.

The sports icon retired from professional football in 2013 after a long and successful career that included Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint Germain.

After retirement, his income grew through business deals and brand partnerships.

He is a co-owner of Inter Miami, one of Major League Soccer’s most valuable clubs, as he is also works with major global brands like Adidas and Hugo Boss, which adds to his earnings.

Victoria has also built her own fortune through her fashion brand after first becoming famous with the Spice Girls.

Other big sports names also appear on the list. Lewis Hamilton, Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Harry Kane and Andy Murray are all included with strong wealth rankings.