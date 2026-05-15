 
Geo News

Aliens contacted humans to prepare for future landings, declassified FBI memo claims

FBI UFO memo details claims of extraterrestrial communication
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 15, 2026

Aliens contacted humans to prepare for future landings, declassified FBI memo claims
Aliens contacted humans to prepare for future landings, declassified FBI memo claims

The United States (U.S.) Department of War has released the second tranche of UFO files as part of the ongoing campaign to declassify all the information available to the government about Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) and aliens.

One of the files released on Friday revealed an allegedly chilling message of extraterrestrial creatures for humans, stating that alien entities consider humans as “lowest form of universal existence.”

One FBI memo from January 12, 1955, detailed a testimony by one of the members of Detroit Flying Saucer Club, one of the earliest UFO organisations in the U.S.

Speaking to the Bureau agents, the member named Randall Cox claimed that aliens have contacted him to remind humanity of its place in the universe, adding, “The extraterrestrials said all planets except Earth have already conquered outer space.”

One interesting aspect mentioned by Cox was that aliens described themselves as ‘friendly to the U.S.’ and explained that the main purpose of the contact was to prepare humans for more landings from outer space.

The released documents revealed that the memo was an airtel, a type of communication used by FBI agents prior to the development and adoption of digital media.

Since 1955, no verified extraterrestrial landing has been reported on Earth. 

Spain gets first total solar eclipse in 100 years: Is it safe to look at with naked eye?
Spain gets first total solar eclipse in 100 years: Is it safe to look at with naked eye?
Spotify introduces shimmery ‘disco ball' logo on 20th anniversary: See what else is new
Spotify introduces shimmery ‘disco ball' logo on 20th anniversary: See what else is new
Cooper Flagg & Arianna Roberson left basketball fans shocked: Here's why
Cooper Flagg & Arianna Roberson left basketball fans shocked: Here's why
Elon Musk's son Lil X goes viral for handmade Chinese tiger bag
Elon Musk's son Lil X goes viral for handmade Chinese tiger bag
Colbert welcomes Letterman as they crash CBS logo with 'The Late Show' props video
Colbert welcomes Letterman as they crash CBS logo with 'The Late Show' props
Drake surprises fans with 'Iceman'—plus two extra albums, 'Habibti,' 'Maid of Honour'
Drake surprises fans with 'Iceman'—plus two extra albums, 'Habibti,' 'Maid of Honour'
FBI offers $200,000 reward for ex-USAF officer Monica Witt accused of spying for Iran
FBI offers $200,000 reward for ex-USAF officer Monica Witt accused of spying for Iran
‘City killer' asteroid to pass extremely close to Earth next week: why NASA detected it late
‘City killer' asteroid to pass extremely close to Earth next week: why NASA detected it late