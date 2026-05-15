Aliens contacted humans to prepare for future landings, declassified FBI memo claims

The United States (U.S.) Department of War has released the second tranche of UFO files as part of the ongoing campaign to declassify all the information available to the government about Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) and aliens.

One of the files released on Friday revealed an allegedly chilling message of extraterrestrial creatures for humans, stating that alien entities consider humans as “lowest form of universal existence.”

One FBI memo from January 12, 1955, detailed a testimony by one of the members of Detroit Flying Saucer Club, one of the earliest UFO organisations in the U.S.

Speaking to the Bureau agents, the member named Randall Cox claimed that aliens have contacted him to remind humanity of its place in the universe, adding, “The extraterrestrials said all planets except Earth have already conquered outer space.”

One interesting aspect mentioned by Cox was that aliens described themselves as ‘friendly to the U.S.’ and explained that the main purpose of the contact was to prepare humans for more landings from outer space.

The released documents revealed that the memo was an airtel, a type of communication used by FBI agents prior to the development and adoption of digital media.

Since 1955, no verified extraterrestrial landing has been reported on Earth.