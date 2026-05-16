Holly Willoughby shares heartfelt post after Phillip Schofield reflects on 'brutal years'

It comes after her former 'This Morning' colleague Philip Schofield opened up about his life after the scandal that ended his career

Holly Willoughby wished her lookalike sister Kelly a sweet tribute on her birthday as she turned 47.

The siblings share a terrific bond and continue to share their affection through social media updates, while Kelly's resemblance to the TV personality,45, has always been a centre of attention for fans.

Holly penned: 'Happy birthday to my beautiful sister and best friend @ladywilloughby … spreading joy wherever she goes… love you big sis'.

Kelly is the managing director of Holly's wellness brand Wylde Moon and together the sisters have also written children's books.

The former This Morning host also shared a glam snap of the pair last month, at Kelly's husband David Foster's lavish Studio 54 themed birthday bash.

Meanwhile Holly teased an exciting new project on Instagram on Monday as she geared up for a career comeback.

It comes after her former This Morning colleague Philip Schofield opened up about his life after the scandal that ended his career in a bombshell interview with DailyMail saying: 'The past few years were utterly brutal.'

Phillip Schofield quit ITV and stepped down from presenting This Morning in May 2023 after admitting to an "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a much younger male colleague on the show.

He resigned entirely from the network after admitting he had consistently lied about the relationship to his bosses, his wife, and his talent agency.