Travis Kelce attended NASCAR?

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Travis Kelce has been spotted at a NASCAR race in San Diego, making a surprise pit stop with his crew just days after celebrating what fans believe to be his bachelor party in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen smiling and giving a thumbs-up to the cameras at the Sunday, June 21, NASCAR event held at Naval Base Coronado.

A reporter on-site captured the excitement in a video clip shared by the official Sports on Prime X account, announcing to the crowd that the three-time Super Bowl champion and 11-time Pro-Bowler was officially in the house as Coronado brought out the big guns.

The NFL star was not at the racing event alone.

The official Sports on Prime Instagram account uploaded photos of the group, which featured Travis’ older brother, Jason Kelce, smiling alongside him.

The text on the snaps declared that the Kelce brothers were fully ready for racing at the naval base.

The sporting weekend followed a busy few days on the West Coast for Travis, who had initially traveled to Los Angeles for a special live edition of the brothers’ popular New Heights podcast.

Whilst staying in Los Angeles, Travis was joined by his brother Jason, his best friend Ross Travis, and comedian Druski for a high-profile night out.

Speculation has been mounting among fans that Travis is currently enjoying his bachelor party, especially after he was spotted at a Chris Lake concert at Los Angeles Historic Park, an event hosted by Goldenvoice and Framework.

The high-energy outings come amidst frantic fan activity surrounding Travis' fiancée, Taylor Swift, whose Rhode Island estate recently drew attention.

TMZ published a video clip showing four unidentified women standing on a rooftop balcony at the singer's property, with three of them wearing matching black robes whilst a fourth blonde woman stood in white.

The footage has led fans to suspect that Swift, 36, might be hosting her own bachelorette party at the estate at the exact same time.

The couples' twin celebrations align with previous reports from sources who hinted that the high-profile pair will be tying the knot later this summer, marking one year since they first announced their engagement.