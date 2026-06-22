Olivia Rodrigo bags new achievement with biggest album

Olivia Rodrigo has bagged a major new achievement as her biggest album yet debuts at the absolute top of the charts.

The American popstar has officially earned her third consecutive Number 1 on the Billboard 200 after her newly released record, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, bowed straight at the summit.

Dropping on 12 June, the album entered the chart with a staggering 485,000 equivalent album units, marking the largest sales week of Rodrigo’s entire career and the single biggest week for any solo artist's album so far this year.

The chart-topping success of her third studio effort was heavily supported by a massive push for physical media, featuring 15 different physical variants.

Vinyl purchases alone accounted for 164,000 units, securing Rodrigo her personal best week in the vinyl format and the largest week of 2026 for any female artist.

This latest release easily eclipses the opening weeks of her previous blockbusters.

Her 2021 debut album, Sour, initially entered the chart with 295,000 equivalent album units, while its 2023 follow-up, Guts, amassed 302,000 units during its first week.

Ahead of the full album release, the singer-songwriter successfully primed fans with the chart-topping lead single Drop Dead, followed closely by her second single, The Cure, which peaked at Number 5.

The chart victory comes at a perfect time for Rodrigo, who is currently ramping up for her massive international Unraveled tour.

The stadium run is scheduled to kick off in Hartford, Connecticut on 25 September, weaving its way across North America before heading over to Europe in 2027.