Aubrey Plaza has bad news for Amazon's ‘Kevin' fans

Aubrey Plaza has shared the disappointing news that her animated comedy series Kevin has been cancelled by Amazon Prime after just one season.

The actress and co-creator took to Instagram on Saturday to break the news to fans, expressing her frustration and gratitude in equal measure.

"Amazon Prime is not picking up Kevin for another season," she wrote.

"Very disappointing since we were just getting going. I want to say thank you to all the fans that watched our show and all of the incredible cast and crew that worked so hard to make this dream come alive."

Kevin follows a spoiled house cat who ends up in a New York City animal shelter after his owner breaks up with him, where he is forced to adapt to life among a family of strays.

Plaza co-created the series with Joe Wengert and voiced the lead alongside an impressive ensemble including Jason Schwartzman, Amy Sedaris, Aparna Nancherla, Whoopi Goldberg, John Waters and Ben Rodgers.

In her statement, Plaza drew a pointed comparison to the early days of Parks and Recreation, which also struggled with ratings before finding its audience.

"I remember on the early days of Parks & Rec when we all thought we would be cancelled because our ratings weren't great. But we had some special humans over at NBC that believed in the show and let us grow and let audiences fall in love with our characters. I was hoping for this for 'Kevin' but sadly we are living in a different time in our industry. I hope the machines won't ruin everything. Maybe 'Kevin' will find a new owner someday. Love you all very much. Meow."

The show had received a warm critical reception.