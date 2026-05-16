Interior Minister Naqvi in Tehran to 'facilitate' US-Iran peace talks

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (right) and his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni (centre) ahead of meeting in Tehran on May 16, 2026. — Screengrab via Iran's Press TV

Iranian interior minister receives Naqvi upon arrival in Tehran.

Eskandar Momeni praises CDF Munir's mediation efforts: report.

Pakistan pushes diplomatic role in reviving stalled Iran-US talks.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday "to facilitate" the peace talks between Iran and the United States that have stalled despite a fragile ceasefire, Iranian media reported.

"Mohsin Naqvi arrived today in the Islamic Republic of Iran on an official two-day visit as part of Pakistan's ongoing efforts to facilitate talks and promote regional peace," the Tasnim news agency reported.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni received Naqvi, whose visit to Tehran comes days after that of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir.

In April, CDF Munir, along with a Pakistani delegation including Naqvi, paid a three-day visit to Tehran, where he met Iranian civil and military leadership as part of Islamabad's mediation efforts to end the US-Israeli war on Iran.

During his stay, he met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran and Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Major General Ali Abdollahi.

The CDF had also held separate meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iran's Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf, who were part of the delegation that held direct talks with a US delegation in Islamabad last month.

In today's meeting with Naqvi, Momeni appreciated Field Marshal Munir's efforts to help resolve tensions with the US, Iranian media reported.

They also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, including regional peace and the evolving situation in the wider region.

Both sides discussed Iran-Pakistan relations and explored possible steps towards the revival of peace talks between Tehran and Washington.

Islamabad has been actively mediating in the peace talks between Iran and the US, and last month hosted a high-stakes meeting between delegations from both sides.

A ceasefire announced on April 9 has largely halted the fighting that erupted when US and Israeli forces attacked Iran on February 28.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Tehran had received messages from Washington indicating that President Donald Trump's administration was willing to continue negotiations.

Iran's chief negotiator and speaker of parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on Tuesday that Washington should accept Tehran's proposal for peace or face "failure" after Trump rejected an Iranian counteroffer and warned the ceasefire was on "life support".

"There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal. Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another," Ghalibaf said, in a social media post.