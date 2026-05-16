Eurovision 2026 grand final: Start time, favourites, how to watch live

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 Grand finale is set to broadcast on May 16, 2027, at 21:00 CEST.

The event is happening at Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle, with 25 countries competing for the coveted trophy in the competition’s 70th anniversary year.

Finland is seen as the clear favourite, while Australia, Greece, Israel, and Romania are considered other favourites as well. The United Kingdom, with its act called "Look Mum No Computer," featuring Sam Battle with an electro-pop song called "Eins, Zwei, Drei," is forecast to have difficulty at the bottom of the standings.

Eurovision legends Ruslana, Lordi, and Verka Serduchka will also perform a special anniversary performance.

Countries like Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy and Slovenia are boycotting the event over Israel’s participation. Protests are also organised in Vienna ahead of the final.

The live broadcast will be airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm BST, where Graham Norton will comment on the show. In Australia, the match can be streamed free of charge via SBS On Demand.

It is likely that the winner will be declared around 11pm BST.

Additionally, fans can also stream the event via the official Eurovision YouTube Channel.