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Stephen Colbert says hosting ‘The Late Show' was an ‘accident'

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ finale episode will air Thursday, May 21
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 19, 2026

Stephen Colbert says hosting ‘The Late Show&apos; was an ‘accident&apos;

Stephen Colbert admitted he never imagined himself as a late night host, but 11 years after taking over The Late Show, he’s grateful for the ride.

“This gig was never the goal,” Colbert told People in this week’s cover story. “I never expected to host a late night show, but 11 years later, I’m glad I did.”

Colbert revealed he initially resisted CBS’ offer to succeed David Letterman in 2015.

Surprisingly, he spent four months in therapy before accepting.

“At first I was like, ‘No, I can’t go do that job. I’m not a standup. I’ve never been myself,’” he recalled.

It was his manager James Dixon and ultimately his sister Mary’s encouragement that convinced him to take the leap.

Her smile, Colbert shared, sealed the deal.

“If this show works out, CBS should send you a bouquet of flowers because I’m going to take the job because you just smiled.”

The Emmy winning comedian, who first rose to prominence on The Daily Show and later The Colbert Report, has used The Late Show to tackle politics, culture, and comedy with his signature wit.

Yet he insists the role was never part of his plan.

He sees himself as an actor and writer.

Colbert explained. “I harvest laughter for a living, and I’ll miss that as much as I’ll miss the audience.”

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