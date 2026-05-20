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Mindy Kaling reveals real reason behind her body transforamtion

Mindy Kaling addresses fans reaction to her body transformation in candid new interview
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Mindy Kaling reveals real reason behind her body transforamtion
Mindy Kaling reveals real reason behind her body transforamtion 

For years, Mindy Kaling was the relatable queen of self-deprecating humour, late-night snacks, and brutally honest takes on body image.

But now, the actress is entering a different era – one focused less on skinny jeans and more on staying healthy for the long haul.

In a candid interview with Bustle, the 46-year-old opened up about the intense public fascination surrounding her noticeable weight loss and why her priorities have completely changed.

“Do I wake up every day being like, ‘I look amazing and I’m so gorgeous?' No, unsurprisingly, but I truly feel so healthy,” Kaling shared.

The The Office alum admitted that when she was younger, her motivation was mostly rooted in appearance. These days? It’s much deeper than that.

“When I was younger, I would want to lose weight because of vanity reasons. Now I want to lose weight or have lost weight because I want to stave off things like diabetes,” she explained, adding that the disease runs on both sides of her family.

Kaling also acknowledged why some longtime fans may feel oddly emotional watching her transformation unfold.

“It’s sometimes no fun when one of your favorite actors loses weight,” she said. “You have an idea of what they were like when you grew attached to them.”

The creator of Never Have I Ever says her routine now includes running, hiking, weigh training, hydration – and, thankfully, moderation instead of misery.

Honestly, it sounds less like a Hollywood crash diet and more like someone finally choosing peace over pressure.

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