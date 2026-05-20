Kate Garraway reluctant to discuss Liam Halligan romance over 'jinx' fears

Kate said her blossoming relationship with Liam has been a 'lovely' distraction from caring for her ill parents

Kate Garraway has shared interesting insights into her new relationship for the first time.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 59, formed a close bond with her broadcaster friend Liam Halligan, whom she has known for two decades, two years after the death of her husband, Derek Draper.

In 2024, the veteran host, 59, lost her soulmate Derek Draper following his battle with Covid-19.

Speaking at the Chelsea Flower Show on Tuesday, Kate said her blossoming relationship with Liam has been a 'lovely' distraction from caring for her ill parents.

'It is lovely. I suppose it is! We basically haven’t really had time for a proper date! I don’t want to jinx it! I don’t want to say anything because I will jinx it! I will jinx it. We all love an Irishman don’t we?', Kate said.

The presenter went on to say they haven't been on as many dates as she would like because she has been 'consumed' with caring for her elderly parents.

She told The Mirror: 'My mum and dad have not been very well so I’ve been really consumed by that.

'It’s been tricky and I’ve just been doing that this weekend. My dad was supposed to be with me actually [at Chelsea] but he’s not well enough. I’m very lucky to have both of them and I know it’s normal [part of ageing].'

Liam recently admitted the pair had become 'good friends' after both becoming 'single, against our wishes' in recent years.

Kate has been single since the death of her husband Derek Draper in January 2024, following his debilitating four-year long battle with covid.

Award-winning journalist and single father Liam, 56, is separated from his partner, journalist Lucy Ward. They have a son and two daughters, Maeve and Ailis, who play with him in his band.