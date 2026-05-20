Zayn Malik shares exciting update after health scare

Zayn Malik shares exciting update after recent health issues

Zayn Malik personally shared an exciting update after his recent health scare.

The former One Direction star gave away some good news to his U.K. based fans.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 19, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker shared a new selfie of himself weeks after sharing his pictures from a hospital bed.

The latest photo shows him sitting in the driver's seat of a car, buckled up with his seatbelt secure.

Wearing a classic red Adidas Adicolor Classics SST Track Jacket featuring the signature white 3-stripes down the shoulders, the 33-year-old singer sported a sharp fade haircut, trimmed facial hair, and visible neck tattoos.

"See you soon.. UK bound [emoji with sunglasses],” the caption prominently states.

The post is highly significant to his fanbase because it marks his official return to public travel and performing after a major medical setback.

For the unversed, on April 17, the exact day his fifth studio album KONNAKOL was released, the Die For Me singer was unexpectedly rushed to the hospital with an undisclosed health issue.

Due to the severity of his condition and the necessary recovery time, he was forced to cancel the entire upcoming U.S. leg of his solo live arena tour.

Now, the "UK bound" selfie is Zayn's way of sharing with the fans that he has successfully recovered, been discharged from medical care, and is cleared to travel.

It confirms that despite the canceled U.S. dates, he is officially heading overseas to honour his highly anticipated UK concert obligations, starting with his show at London's O2 Arena.