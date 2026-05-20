Louis Tomlinson makes unexpected announcement ahead of Latam leg

Louis Tomlinson makes unexpected announcement ahead of Latam tour

Louis Tomlinson is giving his fans an extra surprise in Sao Paulo after wrapping up the UK and European leg of his How Did We Get Here? World Tour.

The former One Direction star has officially announced the Latin American leg of his world tour, which includes stops in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, and Mexico.

Responding to overwhelming fans’ demand the Lemonade singer added one more concert in the Brazil stop.

On Tuesday, May 19, he took to his Instagram Stories to announce an update to his upcoming concert schedule.

Four shows were originally scheduled across four different cities: Santiago, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, and Mexico City.

One more show has been added to the schedule to meet the high demand.

As highlighted by the yellow "NEW SHOW" tag on the poster, the second date at the Suhai Music Hall in São Paulo, Brazil on April 7 is the newly added performance.

At the bottom of the story, there is a clear announcement text stating "NEW SÃO PAULO SHOW ADDED", underscored by a standard Instagram link sticker reading "[pin emoji] ON SALE 10AM LOCAL TOMORROW.”

This brings the total count for this specific leg of the tour to five shows across four cities.