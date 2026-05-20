Lee Andrews gave Katie Price his father's number during alarming late night exchange

The Sun also reports he gave his father's number to Katie as an emergency contact

Katie Price has shared the last communication she had with her 'missing' husband, Lee Andrews.

The former glamour model, 47, previously claimed he was 'detained in a van with his hands tied' following his disappearance.

A worried Katie has now revealed their final exchange in the hope that it will help track him down.

In the messages, which were sent from 12.36am to 1.01am early last Thursday morning in Dubai time, the so-called 'businessman' told her: 'Been arrested. I'll be in touch. I'm ok xx.'

Trying to get more details, Katie replied within five minutes asking him: 'Where? Why? I'm worried' and told her husband she loved him.

Lee then revealed he didn't know where he was being taken as they had his 'other phone'.

Katie asked: 'If they take your phone how will I get hold of you? Should I have your dad's number?'.

Lee shared his live location and told her to contact the embassy and that he was being taken to a 'black site'.

The Sun also reports he gave his father's number to Katie as an emergency contact.

The live location then ended with the message: 'Keep that on babe. Love you'.

Lee then appeared to backtrack on his claims that he was arrested as he told Katie: 'It’s a black site, I love you, I sort it. I’m in the van… just being detained wtf.'

A friend told The Sun: 'Katie has been completely spiralling, as you can imagine. This is NOT a publicity stunt – as if she needs any more PR – and no matter what Lee has or hasn't done, she still loves him.

'She wants anyone with information to contact her or the police with information that might help find him.'

It comes after the publication reported Lee has not been kidnapped as Katie feared and is instead squatting in a run-down villa in Dubai.

Lee was due to reunite with Katie for a Good Morning Britain interview on Monday, but failed to get on a flight and later claimed he had 'things to do' but was still on his way. He also firmly denied reports he had a travel ban.