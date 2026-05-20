Lee Andrews 'active on Facebook' as Luisa Zissman begs fans to help Katie Price

Katie's friend Luisa has joined the search for Lee, 43, after returning to Dubai

Katie Price's 'missing' husband, Lee Andrews, was reportedly spotted on social media, Luisa Zissman claimed she had seen him 'active online.'

A worried Katie, 47, has urged fans to help locate her 'kidnapped husband,' who has now been missing for six days after he allegedly 'went silent' mid conversation last week.

Katie's friend Luisa has joined the search for Lee, 43, after returning to Dubai where she is based, declaring that she was on a mission to find him.

While looking for clues on Lee's whereabouts, Luisa, 38, claimed that she had seen that Lee was spotted online on the Facebook messaging service on Monday.

Sharing the update with fans, Luisa said: 'Guys its the end of day one of looking for Lee Andrews in this missing persons case. I'm trying to bring Katie Price's husband home.

'So, discovered a few things, he was seen as "active" on Facebook messenger six hours ago, which does indicate his kidnappers are definitely letting him have access to social media.

'Makes you wonder why he hasn't reached out to ask for help. Who knows. But I did see that whilst I did some digging on Facebook.'

Luisa wrote over the clip: 'He was active on FB messenger 6hrs ago!!'

The Apprentice star told her followers she had been 'unsuccessful so far' in her hunt for Lee, while sharing videos to her page of her looking for the businessman.

Katie declared over the weekend her fourth husband is missing, five days after she last heard from him and claimed he was 'detained in a van with his hands tied' after his disappearance.