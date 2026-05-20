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Katie Price slams ‘publicity stunt' rumors as husband declared missing

Katie Price married Lee Andrews in January 2026
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Katie Price slams ‘publicity stunt&apos; rumors as husband declared missing

Katie Price pushed back against speculation that her search for her missing husband, Lee Andrews, is a publicity stunt.

In a video shared Tuesday on her official YouTube channel, Katie Price TV, the British reality star called the rumors “disgusting” and said her “anxiety levels are sky high” after five days without contact.

Price explained that she last heard from Andrews, a 43 year old businessman she married in January, on May 13.

During a FaceTime call, she said he appeared with a hood partially over his head and ties around his hands while inside a van near the Dubai Oman border.

“The last thing I know, his hands were tied, he had a hood over his head, and he was in the back of a van. And that’s all I know,” she said.

According to Price, Andrews was en route to catch a flight to the UK when he contacted her one final time.

She has since reported him missing to both the British Embassy and Dubai authorities.

“None of his family have heard anything from Lee. His dad’s out in Dubai has heard nothing, and the rest of his family’s in the U.K.,” she explained.

Price also raised the possibility that Andrews may have been kidnapped, noting she had contacted Dubai’s Criminal Investigation Department with her concerns.

“If it was a ransom, no one’s come to me,” she said.

The situation has drawn widespread attention online, with fans offering sympathy while others cast doubt on her account.

Price, who was scheduled to appear with Andrews on Good Morning Britain on May 12, has continued to share updates on Instagram.

She also talked about her last text exchanges with him, in which Andrews wrote that he had been “arrested” and taken to a “black site.”

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