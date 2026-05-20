Victoria Beckham hints at selling £100M fashion empire for the right deal

Victoria gushed that she is 'very proud' of everything she has accomplished in the fashion industry

Victoria Beckham has revealed that she could sell her fashion business if the right opportunity comes along, with the brand now reportedly valued at a staggering £100 million.

Victoria, who once borrowed £30 million from her husband David Beckham's company, said her fashion label's revenues have now surpassed £100 million and admitted she would 'never say never' to selling the business.

Speaking to the Financial Times on Tuesday, Victoria was asked: 'Would you very sell your business?'

'I would never say never and I like to look at opportunities', she said. 'But at the moment I am looking at growth but I would never say never.'

Victoria continued: 'I'm very exciting, this is breaking news, my store in London is showing their is an appetite so we are about to open in New York and Miami.

'For me until I open the store in NY and Miami, I have been reliant on online but I want to be able to control the experience from the client walking in the store.

'The next step is retail expansion and we will see where it goes next. I'm very lucky.

'I'm building a legacy brand there are categories I haven't entered yet so we see a big opportunity and we spent a long time fixing and now it's time for growth. I want to build the house.'

Victoria gushed that she is 'very proud' of everything she has accomplished in the fashion industry after it took years for her to be taken seriously by other designers.