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Taylor Swift reignites 'Toy Story' soundtrack buzz with latest clue

Taylor Swift sparks new theories about 'Toy Story' song after countdown drama
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Taylor Swift reignites &apos;Toy Story&apos; soundtrack buzz with latest clue
Taylor Swift reignites 'Toy Story' soundtrack buzz with latest clue

Taylor Swift fans once again have their detective hats on, as they excitedly wait for the pop superstar to drop a bombshell about her new music.

The 36-year-old Eras Tour performer has sparked a new curiosity among fans with her back-to-back public appearances, as fans believe that her every move is intentional.

The Opalite hitmaker is thus believed to be teasing her soundtrack for Toy Story 5 which has been a longstanding rumour ever since she allegedly posted a countdown on her website which went away without revealing anything. 

However, this time around Swifties have found a new clue.

Eagle-eyed Swifties on social media theorise that the 14-time-Grammy winner will be releasing her soundtrack for the movie on Friday, May 29th, which is 21 days before the movie's release, following her own pattern.

Fans discovered that the Anti-Hero songstress followed the same timeline for her soundtrack, Carolina, for the movie, Where the Crawdads Sing, back in 2022. 

It remains to be seen if Swift is following her own previous pattern, but the fandom is excited nonetheless. 

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