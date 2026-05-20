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Phil Collins makes rare appearance as King Charles attends King's Trust event

Phil Collins latest sighting amid health concerns shocks fans
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Phil Collins makes rare appearance as King Charles attends King&apos;s Trust event

Phil Collins was spotted in a rare public appearance alongside his ex-wife Jill Collins at Buckingham Palace during The King’s Trust 50th anniversary celebration, drawing attention amid his ongoing health struggles.

The event, which marked the organisation’s long-standing charitable work, brought together several notable guests in honour of the Trust’s milestone anniversary.

She later took to Instagram to reflect on the occasion.

Jill shared that she and Phil were “very proud and honoured” to attend the event and highlighted their brief meeting with King Charles during the celebration.

She also noted the couple’s continued involvement with The King’s Trust, revealing that they had donated hundreds of items from their personal archives, with proceeds set to benefit the organisation. 

A T-shirt designed by the former Genesis frontman will also be auctioned as part of the fundraising efforts.

The latest sighting came after Phil spoke about his ongoing health struggles in recent years. 

He has shared that a spinal injury in 2007 caused damage to vertebrae in his upper neck, along with nerve complications.

Collins has also spoken about developing “drop foot” following a back operation, which has affected his ability to walk properly and has contributed to his decision to step back from performing and playing the drums in recent years.

He is widely regarded as one of the most successful musicians of his generation.

Phil has earned 27 Grammy nominations and eight wins over his career including Album of the Year for No Jacket Required and Best Soundtrack Album for Tarzan. 

He is also set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

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