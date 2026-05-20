Jennifer Lopez celebrates major 'On The Floor' milestone

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating a huge career milestone with one of her biggest global hits, On The Floor.

The 56-year-old American singer and songwriter marked a major achievement as her 2011 song surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

While On The Floor isn't old enough to be from her late 90s/early 2000s breakout, it is a classic from the early 2010s.

Featuring Pitbull, it became a massive worldwide dance anthem and has now hit the billion-stream milestone.

To make the occasion more memorable the Let’s Get Loud singer reposted an announcement from a fan page on her official X account.

The post read, “Join TOMORROW for an exclusive On The Floor streaming party at 6PM EST! To celebrate the song reaching over a billion streams on Spotify and on the Spotify Chart.”

Earlier in the day, the Dance Again singer was giving shoutout to an American romantic drama television series, titled Off Campus, for using her hit track behind the scenes.

“ON THE FLOOR ... as heard in OFF CAMPUS,” she captioned the snippet of the show.

The TV series’ team resposted it on Instagram before J.Lo reshared it on her social media with an addition of a white heart emoji.