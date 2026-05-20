Arsenal victory parade: Complete guide about exact time, route, where to watch online

Arsenal has announced an official Premier League title victory parade for its fans on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

The parade marks the celebration of the club’s first championship in 22 years.

The official statement issued by the English professional club and Islington Council in a letter delivered to residents on May 20 reads: “This will be a major public event, and we anticipate a large number of supporters will turn out in the local area. We hope you can join the celebrations on what would be a special and historic day for our borough.”

Confirmed date and time

The club confirmed Sunday, May 31, 2026, as the official date of celebration. The parade will start at 2:00 p.m. BST.

Parade Route and Location

The parade will be conducted in an open-top bus around Islington, the home borough of Arsenal. The exact itinerary will be posted on the club’s website and confirmed on social media platforms ahead of the parade.

Residents and businesses operating in Islington should prepare themselves for several inconveniences, such as road closures and suspension of parking from May 31 onwards.

How to join the parade

Fans who wish to join the parade are requested to arrive early at the designated spot, as large crowds are expected. The parade is free of cost and is open to the public.

To attend the event safely:

Use public transport, as roads will be blocked

Avoid bringing heavy bags or backpacks

Follow organizers and police instructions

Stay hydrated and plan for long periods of standing

How to watch the parade online (live stream options)

Those who can’t attend the parade online can stream it live from their devices. Live coverage will be available on:

Arsenal.com (club’s official website)

Arsenal’s official YouTube channel

Arsenal App

Major media outlets

The stream will start in the morning on May 31.

Road closure and travel information about the Arsenal victory parade

Widespread disruptions have been confirmed by Islington Council. Road closures will be effective from early morning until late evening. Parking suspensions are also expected along the entire parade route.

Additionally, there will be a bus diversion and a queuing system at the nearest tube stations, including Arsenal, Holloway Road, Highbury and Islington.

Locals and commuters are advised to check real-time updates and alternative routes.