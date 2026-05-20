Arsenal victory parade: Complete guide about exact time, route, where to watch online

Published May 20, 2026
Arsenal has announced an official Premier League title victory parade for its fans on Sunday, May 31, 2026.
The parade marks the celebration of the club’s first championship in 22 years.
The official statement issued by the English professional club and Islington Council in a letter delivered to residents on May 20 reads: “This will be a major public event, and we anticipate a large number of supporters will turn out in the local area. We hope you can join the celebrations on what would be a special and historic day for our borough.”
The club confirmed Sunday, May 31, 2026, as the official date of celebration. The parade will start at 2:00 p.m. BST.
The parade will be conducted in an open-top bus around Islington, the home borough of Arsenal. The exact itinerary will be posted on the club’s website and confirmed on social media platforms ahead of the parade.
Residents and businesses operating in Islington should prepare themselves for several inconveniences, such as road closures and suspension of parking from May 31 onwards.
Fans who wish to join the parade are requested to arrive early at the designated spot, as large crowds are expected. The parade is free of cost and is open to the public.
To attend the event safely:
Those who can’t attend the parade online can stream it live from their devices. Live coverage will be available on:
The stream will start in the morning on May 31.
Widespread disruptions have been confirmed by Islington Council. Road closures will be effective from early morning until late evening. Parking suspensions are also expected along the entire parade route.
Additionally, there will be a bus diversion and a queuing system at the nearest tube stations, including Arsenal, Holloway Road, Highbury and Islington.
Locals and commuters are advised to check real-time updates and alternative routes.