Michael Jackson trial secrets resurface in upcoming Netflix docu-series

A new documentary is about to drag one of the most controversial chapters in pop culture history back into the spotlight.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict, a newly announced three-part series is set to premiere next month on Netflix – and it’s not here for the nostalgia tour.

Instead of the glittering “King of Pop” era, the series zooms straight into the courtroom.

According to Variety, the docuseries will focus heavily on the 2003 child molestation charges against Michael Jackson and his widely publicised 2005 trial – a case that played out under global media pressure, even though cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom.

That gap, producers say, is exactly where the series steps in.

Expect detailed testimony breakdowns, jury perspectives, eyewitness accounts, defense arguments, and accuser narratives – basically a full reconstruction of what happened behind closed doors.

It also includes interviews with journalists who covered the trial in real time, offering a “you had to be there” perspective for viewers who weren’t.

But here’s the twist: don’t expect a careers retrospective.

The series reportedly skips Jackson’s early life, his rise to superstardom, and even much of his music legacy. This is courtroom-only storytelling – no moonwalk detours, no hit parade.

Directed by Nick Green, with executive production by Fiona Stourton and showrunning by David Herman, the project is positioning itself as a stripped-down, trial –focused deep dive rather than a traditional music documentary.

And yes, the internet is already divided – because when it comes to Michael Jackson, nothing is ever just a documentary.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict drops June 3, 2026 – and it’s clearly aiming to reopen one of pop culture’s most debated chapters.