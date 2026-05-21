Kelsey Parker begged police to let her hold stillborn son Phoenix

Last year, after her devastating loss, Kelsey took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news

Kelsey Parker has shared the horrifying experience of how the police officers allegedly treated her like a criminal 'in the wake of her devastating stillbirth.

The mother-of-two, 36, was left devastated after baby son Phoenix, her first child with partner Will Lindsay, was 'born sleeping' just weeks before her due date in 2025.

Almost a year on from the tragedy, she recalled how police officers treated the area like a 'crime scene' after they were called to the scene as she went into unexpected natural labour at 39 weeks.

'There was no way a midwife was getting to me, we actually had her on FaceTime, Phoenix was born, and he was sleeping. He was stillborn,' Kelsey told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

'You could just see, you could see that he was no longer with us. 'She recalled: 'Obviously straight away we called the ambulance. They took nine minutes to come.

'They came in, they took him from me, I only ever got to hold Phoenix for nine minutes. That's the only time I got to hold him. They then called the police. The police arrived, they said that it was a crime scene.

The mother-of-two Kelsey revealed that she was expecting her first child with partner Will, who she started dating in 2024, in January 2025.

She said: 'I just wanted love and kindness. I don't think that it actually a lot to ask. They [the paramedics] then took Phoenix off...'And they put me in a clinical white room. I get so emotional when I am actually thinking about it. Taking myself back to that. I literally get goose bumps, I'm so upset and angry with how they treated me.

'I pleaded. I know where I am going here. They are going to take me to a maternity ward.

'Just let me be with my son. Let Will be with his son. Let one of us be there. If you think I have done something, okay, take me off, but let Will be with his son. Let someone be with Phoenix. He was on his own.'

Good Morning Britain host Ed Balls pointed out that it felt as though the paramedics, police and the hospital all 'got it wrong.'

'The police, how they, their energies. I can't explain their energies. It was like "This is a crime scene."

Kelsey wanted to film her son's home birth and this later was used as evidence to prove that she had nothing do with her son's death.

Susanna asked: 'At what point then, when you are not having time with your baby, not being given the chance to grieve what is happening to you, at what point were you told we understand what has happened, we are sorry, you are supported?'

Kelsey said: 'That never happened for us. Even when I asked to go and hold Phoenix, they said I can hold him through a mattress.'

She continued: 'I wasn't allowed to physically hold Phoenix. They wanted me to hold him through a mattress.

'Will never ever got to hold him. There was never time for Will and Phoenix.'

Last year, after her devastating loss, Kelsey took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news.