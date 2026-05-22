Stephen Colbert ends ‘The Late Show’ run with Beatles’ Paul McCartney

Stephen Colbert marked the end of his time on The Late Show with an unforgettable musical performance.

On Thursday night, May 21, the widely acclaimed television host bid farewell to the longtime programme on its last broadcast on CBS.

Filmed at the historic Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York City, the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was packed with heartfelt tributes, celebrity cameos and musical performances.

Among others, the American comedian and writer led a rousing sing-along of one The Beatles classics with the iconic band’s lead vocalist Paul McCartney.

Also joined by Elvis Costello and Jon Batiste in the show's final moments, Colbert and McCartney sent the live audience into a frenzy with the Hello, Goodbye rendition.

For the unversed, the 62-year-old host’s final show comes nearly a year after he announced on the July 17, 2025 episode that The Late Show was coming to an end after over 30 years.

Notably, CBS called the move "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night."

Colbert was best known for hosting the Comedy Central news satire show The Colbert Report from 2005 to 2014, before he took over the CBS talk show from David Letterman in 2015.