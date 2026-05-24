Lily Collins sends three-word message on Sabrina Carpenter’s special day

Lily Collins became a part of Sabrina Carpenter’s recent celebration on a special occasion.

The Emily in Paris star dropped a sweet three-word message on one of the Espresso hitmaker’s social media posts.

Taking to her Instagram on May 11, the Grammy winner posted three photos of herself to mark her 27th birthday with her followers.

She captioned the carousel, “You know it’s your birthday when people start wishing you happy birthday.”

In the photographs, the Please Please Please chart-topper poses playfully inside a cozy, traditionally decorated room.

She was seen standing before a packed book shelf with both arms raised lightly to her sides, smiling towards the camera with her signature voluminous, blonde blowout curls.

Known as the "Purple Tiered Fringe & Peony Dress,” the Taste songstress was wearing a vintage Dolce & Gabbana piece from their archive.

The rich shade of plum or dark berry purple dress features a structured, figure-hugging sheath bodice with a deep V-neckline.

The asymmetric, multi-tiered fringe was wrapped entirely around the garment, which creates fluid movement reminiscent of classic flapper styles or high-fashion 1920s glamour.

The fringe drops into short, cap-like shoulder drapes and cascades diagonally down to an asymmetrical mid-calf hemline.

Sabrina's admirers flooded the comments section with warm wishes and loads of love.

Among others Collins, 37, wrote, “Happy happy birthday!!!” attached with two white heart emojis.

Popular social media influencer Haley Baylee chimed in saying, “Happy birthday to a legend.”

Terry Crews commented, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY!” with a series of fire emojis.

In addition to Official Team Sabrina writing, “u are so right. older & wiser!” other major platforms including, Spotify, Victoria Secret, Barbie and more, showered their love and admiration in the comments.