David Gilmour mourns longtime friend Dick Parry’s death

Pink Floyd musician David Gilmour announced longtime friend and collaborator Dick Parry’s death.

The saxophonist, who showed off his talent in some of Pink Floyd’s most iconic songs, breathed his last at the age of 83.

On Friday, May 22, bereaved Gilmour took to his Instagram to share the heartbreaking news and mourn the death.

“My dear friend Dick Parry died this morning,” he wrote alongside a series of throwback photos of the two sharing the stage as well as some recent images of the late saxophonist.

“Since I was seventeen, I have played in bands with Dick on saxophone, including Pink Floyd,” Gilmour recalled. “His feel and tone make his saxophone playing unmistakable, a signature of enormous beauty that is known to millions and is such a big part of songs such as Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Wish You Were Here, Us and Them and Money.”

He continued to reflect on his late pal’s legacy, “He played in the last band I had that included Rick Wright for the On An Island Tour and at Live 8 with Pink Floyd.”

“Here are some pictures of him, including one of him and me playing for the ABC Minors at the Victoria Cinema in Cambridge in 1963,” Gilmour added.

Notably, Parry was best known for his unforgettable saxophone solos on 1973’s The Dark Side of the Moon and 1975’s Wish You Were Here.

Additionally the cause of his death hasn’t been disclosed yet.