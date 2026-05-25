Tom Holland's Inter Miami CF appearance sparks mixed fan reactions

Tom Holland’s surprise appearance at Inter Miami CF’s clash with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday lit up social media, but not all the chatter was flattering.

The Spider-Man star was photographed at DRV PNK Stadium in Miami wearing a pink Inter Miami jersey and jeans.

The candid moment went viral with fans flooding the comments.

While many fans celebrated seeing Holland at the match, others zeroed in on the details.

One user joked, “Did the equipment manager not have an iron?!”, mocking the creased shirt.

Another quipped, “I swear he be everywhere just to promote his dammmm bear,” suggesting the drink in his hand was part of a product push.

The playful criticism joined a wave of positive comments praising his energy and look, with fans calling him “the coolest Spiderman” and admiring how he “looks hotter in pink.”

Holland’s appearance came as he gears up for a busy summer, with The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day both slated for release.

For Holland, the Miami outing added another viral moment to his 2026 calendar, though fans made sure the wrinkles and the beer didn’t go unnoticed.