 
Geo News

‘Grey's Anatomy' star Sarah Drew says dad's advice helped beat panic attacks

Sarah Drew is widely known for her role as Dr. April Kepner in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 25, 2026

‘Grey&apos;s Anatomy&apos; star Sarah Drew says dad&apos;s advice helped beat panic attacks

Grey’s Anatomy alum Sarah Drew revealed she overcame panic attacks during her first pregnancy thanks to a life changing piece of advice from her father.

Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner for more than a decade, recalled being six months pregnant and overwhelmed by fears of motherhood.

“I was worried I was going to screw up… I was worried that I wasn’t going to have the necessary selflessness,” she told Fox News.

Seeking guidance, she wrote to her father, a pastor, who urged her to embrace “aggressive gratitude.”

Drew explained, “You’re replacing the scary and the dark with, ‘I’m grateful that there is oxygen in my lungs. I have a roof over my head…’ All of a sudden, your brain chemistry starts to shift.”

She now calls gratitude “the greatest combatant of fear in my life,” a practice she continues as mother to son Micah and daughter Hannah.

Drew previously spoke about panic attacks while filming Shonda Rhimes-created show's harrowing season 6 finale, describing nightmares and trauma from the mass shooting storyline.

Today, she says gratitude has rewired her response to fear, transforming panic into resilience.

Tom Holland's Inter Miami CF appearance sparks mixed fan reactions
Tom Holland's Inter Miami CF appearance sparks mixed fan reactions
Alix Earle drops cryptic hint about Tom Brady romance after abrupt split
Alix Earle drops cryptic hint about Tom Brady romance after abrupt split
Taylor Swift gears up to drop bombshell news before 'TS13' announcement
Taylor Swift gears up to drop bombshell news before 'TS13' announcement
Nicola Roberts says 'it's heaven on earth' as she welcomes first child
Nicola Roberts says 'it's heaven on earth' as she welcomes first child
Macaulay Culkin's brother Rory welcomes first baby
Macaulay Culkin's brother Rory welcomes first baby
Zayn Malik thanks fans after 'epic' Konnakol Tour opening night
Zayn Malik thanks fans after 'epic' Konnakol Tour opening night
David Harbour jokes about learning from ‘Stranger Things' castmates
David Harbour jokes about learning from ‘Stranger Things' castmates
‘Teen Mom' star's wife taken into police custody for DUI
‘Teen Mom' star's wife taken into police custody for DUI