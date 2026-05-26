Karachi couple in free-will marriage shot dead after court appearance

A young couple who had entered into a free-will marriage met a tragic end after they were shot dead in Karachi’s Malir area on Monday in a targeted attack by unidentified armed men.

Police said 20-year-old Nadia and 25-year-old Najeebullah were killed when unknown armed men opened fire on their rental vehicle, in what appeared to be a case of honour killing.

Officials said the couple had married of their own choice, after which Nadia’s father, Aslam, filed an abduction case at Sachal police station on May 19. Police later arrested Najeebullah’s father in connection with the case.

On Monday, the couple appeared before a court in Malir and submitted their nikah (marriage certificate). Following the proceedings, the case was disposed of, and Najeebullah’s father was released.

Police said the couple left the court “happily” and were heading towards a Nadra office in Saudabad when their vehicle came under heavy gunfire.

Officials said two other people, including the driver, were also in the vehicle and managed to flee during the attack.

Police added that the assailants had been tracking the couple since they left the court and opened fire on the rear seats of the car.

The couple had hired a taxi for their journey to Hyderabad.

Sindh Inspector General Javed Alam Odho took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Karachi police chief, ordering the immediate arrest of those involved.

Pakistan outlawed honour killings in 2016 after the murder of social media star Qandeel Baloch, closing a loophole that allowed perpetrators to go free if they were pardoned by family members.

Rights groups say enforcement remains weak, especially in rural areas where tribal councils still hold sway.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reported at least 405 honour killings in 2024. Most victims are women, often killed by relatives claiming to defend family honour.