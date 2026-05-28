Josh Jacobs released from jail: Here’s latest on his domestic violence charges

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was released from custody on Wednesday, May 27. However, the investigation against him remains open, and no charges have been filed yet.

The 28-year-old was booked on Tuesday by the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department on multiple charges, including felony strangulation and suffocation, as well as misdemeanour counts on battery, domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and intimidation of a victim.

Police confirmed that the alleged incident occurred three days before his arrest. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office said it is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision.

District Attorney David L. Laser said in a statement: “Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate.”

Jacobs’ attorney denied all allegations and expressed confidence that no charges would ultimately be brought.

His legal team said, “We are extremely pleased that Josh has been released from custody and that no criminal charges have been filed against him. We remain confident that, once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought.”

The Packers acknowledged the situation but offered no additional insight.

A team spokesperson said, “We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”

Jacobs is an all-Pro player and three-time Pro-Bowler who will be playing his third season for the Packers. Jacobs recorded 929 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in the year 2025. He has also been named a captain for the team.

According to the NFL, it has communicated with the Packers regarding the matter.