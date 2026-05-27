Jimmy Kimmel exposes ‘real reason’ Trump missed son’s wedding

Jimmy Kimmel delivered a blistering monologue Tuesday night, May 26, roasting U.S. President Trump for skipping his son Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding in the Bahamas while citing "circumstances pertaining to Government.”

The late-night host didn’t buy the president's excuse for skipping the wedding for the love of the U.S.

“It was a small ceremony with about 40 guests, none of whom were his father,” Kimmel said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Daddy Donald sent his RSVP via Truth Social.”

Trump Jr. married Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson on a private island on Saturday, May 23. While the president remained in Washington, Trump Jr.’s siblings Invanka, Eric, and Tiffany attended.

Trump disclosed his reason for not attending the wedding due to “love for the United States of America” prevented him from attending, adding that he needed to stay at the White House during an “important period of time.”

Kimmel was unimpressed, noting the president’s frequent golf outings and UFC appearances, saying: “This is a guy who golfs two, three times a week. He’s going to UFC fights with Vanilla Ice. He was too busy for his son’s wedding.”

The comedian then presented another theory: “Flying to a private island makes him miss his friend Jeffery, who he lost,” referring to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Kimmel also mocked Trump’s marriage advice, saying that the president congratulated the couple on their future marriage despite having “had three of them himself.”

He added: “Poor Don Jr. Without his father, they had to scramble to find somebody else to make a 90-minute toast about windmills and transgender weightlifters.”