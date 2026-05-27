 
Geo News

Users prefer DuckDuckGo over Google: Here's why

DuckDuckGo installs surge 30% as users flee Google’s AI-forced search overhaul
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 27, 2026

Users prefer DuckDuckGo over Google: Here&apos;s why
Users prefer DuckDuckGo over Google: Here’s why 

Google has introduced a series of phased rollouts featuring generative AI tools such as AI Overviews and AI Mode to offer comprehensive, multi-step answers directly in your search results.

The most aggressive rollout was of May 2026, when Google turned its classic search bar into an intelligent, AI-powered box capable of handling images, videos, files, and multi-layered queries with native agentic capabilities.

However, users didn’t like the AI feature as the search engine expected. Fed up with being “forced-fed” artificial intelligence, millions of users are abandoning Google for DuckDuckGo.

The private search engine saw U.S. app installs surge 30%, peaking at 69.9% on iOS alone.

The major reason behind the switch is Google’s new search experience, which transforms the traditional list of blue links into a conversational AI engine.

DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg said, “Google is force-feeding AI with no way to opt out. As a result, their results are getting worse, not better.”

Users prefer DuckDuckGo as it is an AI-free alternative. It's no-AI page turns off every AI feature by default. Visits to its non-AI page jumped nearly 28% week-over-week. 

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