Thunder one win away from NBA Finals as Wembanyama, Spurs go quiet in Game 5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s outclass performance with 32 points led OKC Thunder to lead in the best-of-seven series.

Thunder on Tuesday night beat Spurs 127-114 points silencing Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

The exuberant head coach of Thunder commented on the team’s triumph, saying, “I thought we were first to the fight tonight on both ends and I thought we weren’t the other night.

“I just loved the way we approached tonight on both ends of the floor.”

SGA, who posted 32 points and nine assists, went cold shooting 7 points on his 19 shot attempts and committed six turnovers.

“I always say we’re a team out there. We don’t get this far, I don’t have this individual success, this team doesn’t have the success without all 15 guys in the locker room. We proved it tonight,” said Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA admitted, “If it was four or five me’s out there, we would’ve been down 20 after the first quarter.

“But the guys were great to start the game. I probably should never start like that again and give us a better chance to win a ballgame, but the guys held it down.”

If OKC Thunder finish the series in Game 6 scheduled on Thursday, May 28, they will get a chance to qualify for the NBA Finals.

In the Easter Conference finals, New York Knicks have reached in the NBA Finals, ending their 27 year drought.

Knicks whitewash the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 130-93 Game 4 win on Monday, May 25.

The NBA Finals will kick off on June 3, 2026.