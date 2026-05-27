Travis Kelce purchases minority stake in Cleveland Guardians: See inside deal details

Travis Kelce is adding a new title to his already crowded resume, owning a major baseball team.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has purchased a minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians, becoming the latest active professional athlete to invest in an MLB team.

Kelce said, “I have so much love for this city. I’m just a kid from the Heights living the dream. I credit every good thing in my life to Cleveland.”

At age 36, Kelce lived through the glory years of that franchise when the team managed to win five consecutive titles of the American League Central Division. According to him, his father would take him downtown using the rapid transit rail, and he would score together with his father, who was his baseball coach.

Prior to becoming a star athlete in the NFL, Kelce was one of the best baseball players in Cleveland. During his senior year in high school, Kelce batted .588 and made six home runs.

Kelce said, “I think I had always felt most confident on the diamond. Baseball was actually the only sport I had an early interest in from scouts.”

Kelce’s announcement joins the trend of active athletes buying into MLB teams. Kelce joins his Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, who possesses a stake in the Kansas City Royals, as well as LeBron James (Boston Red Sox), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Brewers) and Cade Cunningham (Texas Rangers).

Kelce’s ownership was maintained by David Biltzen, who held a pathway to majority ownership after the 2027 season.

The Guardians hold the first place in the AL Central with a nine-game lead over the Royals, a fact Kelce said won’t go unnoticed in the Chiefs’ locker room.

Kelce said, “We’re both as competitive as it gets. You know there will be some bragging rights on the line.”