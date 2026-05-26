Opposition rejects Trump's Abraham Accords demand, asks govt to take parliament into confidence

Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan address a press conference in Parliament House on November 12, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Trump links Abraham Accords signing to Iran negotiations.

TTAP, JI reject Trump's demand for Abraham Accords with Israel.

TTAP says linking peace deals reflects clear Israeli agenda.



Opposition alliance Tehreek Tahaffuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have rejected US President Donald Trump’s demand for Muslim countries to sign the Abraham Accords with Israel as part of any agreement to end the war with Iran.

In a statement on Tuesday, TTAP expressed concern over Trump’s demand and urged the incumbent government to take a clear and immediate position on the matter.

The statement came a day after Trump urged Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan to join the Abraham Accords en masse to normalise relations with Israel.

In a lengthy social media post, Trump said one or two of the countries he spoke with may have a reason for not joining, but most should be "ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be."

"I am mandatorily requesting that all Countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords, and that, ⁠if Iran signs its Agreement with me, as President of the United States of America, it would be an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The Abraham Accords are a set of agreements brokered under Trump in 2020. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed during Trump's first term.

The opposition bloc, in the statement issued earlier today, said linking peace agreements to broader regional conditions reflected as a “clear Israeli agenda”.

The TTAP also called for the matter to be discussed in parliament. The statement further argued that countries which had accepted similar agreements had failed to secure a roadmap for an independent Palestinian state or to stop ongoing Israeli violence in Gaza.

The alliance said such accords risked weakening the unified stance of the Muslim world on the establishment of a free Palestinian state.

It also described the proposal as an attempt to provide legal cover to Israeli aggression and deception aimed at dividing Muslim unity.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja rejected Trump’s Abraham Accords move, saying “PTI is committed to a just resolution of the right to statehood of the Palestinian people that provides for an independent, sovereign Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.”

“The Abraham Accords or any other move that causes a diversion from this objective are unacceptable,” it added.

JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman described the Abraham Accords as a “document of surrender”.

“The US president, who recognised occupied Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and stood alongside Netanyahu in the destruction of Gaza, is once again pressuring Muslim countries to sign the Abraham Accords. In reality, this agreement is nothing but a document of surrender,” he said.

He further said the people of Pakistan would not accept any move aimed at legitimising Israel’s occupation of Jerusalem.

“The people of Pakistan will never accept any coercive attempt to legitimise and legalise Israel’s occupation of Jerusalem. Palestine belongs entirely to the Palestinians, and Jerusalem is its capital. Israel is an illegitimate state,” he added.

“This was the firm position of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and it is, and will remain, the position of every Pakistani,” he said.

Calling on the government, he urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to reject the proposal.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should clearly announce the rejection of Trump’s illegitimate demand,” Naeem added.