Enraged driver plunges bus into Jhelum River after Rs5,000 challan

A general view of the River Jhelum is pictured in Muzaffarabad on August 8, 2019. — Reuters

In a shocking incident, a driver, angered by a Rs5,000 traffic challan issued for “violation of traffic rules”, drove his passenger coach into the Jhelum River in Muzaffarabad.

According to police, following the challan, a police officer boarded the bus, which was to be seized after dropping off passengers at their destination.

On the return journey, while the officer was guiding the vehicle towards an impound site, the driver suddenly plunged the bus into the river.

The officials added that both the driver and the police officer managed to jump out of the vehicle before it fell into the river and saved their lives.

Following the incident, drivers staged a protest at Supreme Court Chowk against the challan and the police action, police said.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government had reduced traffic fines for motorcycle, car and commercial vehicle owners and implemented new rates.

Under the fresh rates, a fine of Rs 1,000 has been fixed for motorcyclists for using mobile phones, violating lane lines, disrupting traffic flow and using pressure horns, while a fine of Rs 2,000 has been maintained for driving without a helmet, one-way violation and without a license.

A fine of Rs 2,000 has been imposed on car drivers for violating lane lines and Rs 3,000 for breaking traffic signals, while a fine of Rs 5,000 has been imposed on commercial vehicles for driving without a license and violating signals.

In addition, a fine of Rs 2,000 imposed on motorcycles and rickshaws emitting smoke, Rs 3,000 on cars and Rs 5,000 on commercial vehicles.