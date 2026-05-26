Sindh ramps up Ebola prevention measures at Karachi airport

Passengers wait outside at Jinnah International Airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi, Pakistan, May 7, 2025. — AFP

Meeting reviews preparedness measures at airport.

Meeting agrees to ensure 24-hour ambulance availability.

Storeroom to be established for emergency supplies.



The Sindh Health Department has tightened Ebola prevention measures at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport amid growing global concerns over the deadly virus.

A high-level emergency meeting chaired by Special Secretary Health Fawad Ghaffar Soomro reviewed preparedness measures at the airport, including surveillance, rapid response systems and isolation ward arrangements, it emerged on Tuesday.

Health Sindh Director General Dr Waqar Memon and officials from the Sindh Health Department, Airport Security Force (ASF), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others attended the meeting.

The meeting comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, the third-largest such outbreak on record, a public health emergency of international concern.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on May 24 that there had been more than 900 suspected cases in the outbreak so far, including 101 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Health Department's meeting directed to further strengthen passenger monitoring systems at the Karachi airport and ensure effective implementation of preventive measures for frontline staff handling suspected cases.

Participants also agreed to ensure 24-hour ambulance availability for emergency response and establish a separate storeroom for emergency supplies.

Following the meeting, awareness and training sessions were organised for health professionals and other relevant personnel at the airport. Technical briefings covered Ebola transmission, surveillance protocols and infection prevention and control measures.

Special training was also provided on safely handling suspected patients and carrying out contact tracing procedures.

The measures come in line with the federal government's move to boost screening measures at airports across the country, along with other precautionary steps.

Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal directed authorities to implement strict precautionary screening protocols at all airports to prevent the possible spread of Ebola, read a statement issued by the Ministry of National Health Services on May 23.

Travellers intending to visit African countries have been advised to review relevant travel and health guidelines before departure.

The health ministry said that no Ebola case has ever been reported in Pakistan or neighbouring countries, adding that Pakistan faced a very low risk due to limited travel links with the affected African states.