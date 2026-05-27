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Pakistan leadership marks Eid ul Adha with messages of unity, sacrifice and compassion

PM Shehbaz urges support for underprivileged, stresses unity, brotherhood and service to humanity
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Published May 27, 2026

(Left to right) A collage shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Zardari and Field Marshal Asim Munir. — APP/ISPR/File
(Left to right) A collage shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Zardari and Field Marshal Asim Munir. — APP/ISPR/File
  • President says Eid reflects obedience to Allah, patience, sincerity, sacrifice.
  • CDF Munir extends greetings along with Air Chief and Naval Chief.
  • ISPR says Eid symbolises sacrifice, faith, unity, honours martyrs' families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Field Marshal Asim Munir have extended Eid ul Adha greetings to the nation and the wider Muslim Ummah, with messages centred on faith, sacrifice, unity and compassion against the backdrop of rising Middle East tensions.

PM Shehbaz said the occasion reflects the timeless values of faith, sacrifice, compassion and selflessness embodied by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS). 

He urged citizens to remember the underprivileged, share Eid’s joys with those in need, and strengthen unity, brotherhood and service to humanity. 

He also expressed solidarity with oppressed Muslims in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, praying for peace, harmony and prosperity.

President Zardari said Eid ul Adha is a reminder of obedience to Allah, patience, sincerity and sacrifice, and stressed that true success lies in piety, service and empathy rather than wealth or power.

Quoting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), he said, “The most beloved of people to Allah is the one who is most beneficial to people,” adding, “He is not a complete believer who eats his fill while his neighbour beside him goes hungry.”

He said sacrifice is incomplete without including the deprived, orphans, widows, labourers, disabled and underprivileged, and called for national unity, tolerance, dialogue, rule of law and public service.

Separately, Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with the Air Chief and Naval Chief, extended Eid greetings, according to the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the armed forces prayed for lasting peace, prosperity and national unity, and reiterated their commitment to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

It added that Eid ul Adha symbolises sacrifice, faith and unity, while paying tribute to the families of martyrs, saying their sacrifices have strengthened the country’s foundations.

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