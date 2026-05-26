Karachi cattle market records 99% animal sales

A family visits the cattle market to buy a sacrificial animal for the upcoming Eid ul Adha. — Online

The 1,100-acre Karachi's main sacrificial cattle market, situated at Northern Bypass, has formally concluded its operations after recording the sale of more than 250,000 sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha, said the market administrator

According to the market administration, around 99% of the animals brought from different parts of the country were sold, leaving most sections of the market vacant.

The administration said the market, which commenced operations on April 5, evolved into a large-scale family festival this year, offering not only cattle trading facilities but also food streets, children’s play areas and family entertainment zones.

Comprehensive security, lighting and public convenience arrangements were also made, attracting large numbers of visitors who completed Eid shopping while enjoying various food items and refreshments.

In-charge administration Aslam Baloch said the market was now in its final stages, with nearly 500 animals, including camels, cows, bulls and goats, still remaining.

He added that several blocks, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Sapphire, Golden, Pahari, Karachi and General blocks, had been completely cleared.

Administrator Tariq Tanoli expressed satisfaction over the successful conduct of the market and said the objective was to provide the best possible facilities to both traders and citizens.

He said the market generated employment opportunities for vendors, hotel owners and cabin operators, while electronic, print, digital and international media played a positive role in projecting the activities of the market globally.

Meanwhile, traders returning to their hometowns after successful business expressed gratitude to the people of Karachi.

Tanoli also extended advanced Eid ul Adha greetings to the citizens of the metropolis.