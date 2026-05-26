At least one killed as 4.8-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Punjab

A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — AFP/File

Depth of earthquake measured at 12 kilometres: PMD.

Earthquake's epicentre located southwest of Jhelum.

Several houses damaged in Pind Dadan Khan: officials.



A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck several cities across Punjab and Islamabad on Tuesday, with one child killed and multiple houses damaged in Jhelum district, officials said.

Rescue officials said a 13-year-old boy died after a house collapsed in the Jalalpur Sharif area of Jhelum district.

Authorities also reported damage to several houses in Pind Dadan Khan and surrounding areas.

According to a press release issued by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NMSC), a 4.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was recorded at 7:06pm on Tuesday.

The statement said the quake occurred at a depth of 12 kilometres, with its epicentre located 58 kilometres southwest of Jhelum at latitude 32.59°N and longitude 73.23°E.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Okara, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin and nearby areas, causing panic among residents.

Pakistan's susceptibility to earthquakes stems from its location along the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The country has experienced multiple devastating quakes in recent decades.

In February this year, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Islamabad, Swat, and Hunza, while the 2005 quake in Azad Kashmir killed over 73,000 people and left millions homeless.

Balochistan also suffered in 2021, when a quake in Harnai killed at least 20 people and hampered rescue operations due to landslides.

Experts warn that the rugged terrain of Pakistan’s earthquake-prone areas complicates relief efforts and makes preparedness critical.